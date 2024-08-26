Newswise — In regenerative medicine, the isolation of mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) from the adipose tissue’s stromal vascular fraction (SVF) is a critical area of study. Our review meticulously examines the isolation process of MSCs, starting with the extraction of adipose tissue. The choice of liposuction technique, anatomical site, and immediate processing are essential to maintain cell functionality. We delve into the intricacies of enzymatic digestion, emphasizing the fine-tuning of enzyme concentrations to maximize cell yield while preventing harm. The review then outlines the filtration and centrifugation techniques necessary for isolating a purified SVF, alongside cell viability assessments like flow cytometry, which are vital for confirming the efficacy of the isolated MSCs. We discuss the advantages and drawbacks of using autologous vs allogeneic SVF sources, touching upon immunocompatibility and logistical considerations, as well as the variability inherent in donor-derived cells. Anesthesia choices, the selection between hypodermic needles vs liposuction cannulas, and the role of adipose tissue lysers in achieving cellular dissociation are evaluated for their impact on SVF isolation. Centrifugation protocols are also analyzed for their part in ensuring the integrity of the SVF. The necessity for standardized MSC isolation protocols is highlighted, promoting reproducibility and successful clinical application. We encourage ongoing research to deepen the understanding of MSC biology and therapeutic action, aiming to further the field of regenerative medicine. The review concludes with a call for rigorous research, interdisciplinary collaboration, and strict adherence to ethical and regulatory standards to safeguard patient safety and optimize treatment outcomes with MSCs.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stromal cells; Stromal vascular fraction; Adipose tissue; Autologous stromal vascular fraction; Stromal vascular fraction isolation

Core Tip: Stromal vascular fraction isolation is essential for extracting mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) in regenerative medicine. Optimizing this process requires improved liposuction techniques, immediate processing, precise enzymatic digestion, and efficient filtration and centrifugation. Quality control is verified through flow cytometry to ensure cell viability and purity. The necessity for standardized MSC isolation protocols is emphasized to ensure reproducibility and clinical success.