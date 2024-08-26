Newswise — Adelaide researchers are calling for general practitioners to take a more proactive approach towards addressing erectile dysfunction (ED) and lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), in light of new findings suggesting these conditions may be linked to underlying cardiometabolic disorders.

A study, recently published in the Journal of Men’s Health, led by the University of Adelaide’s Professor Gary Wittert and Dr Sam Tafari from SA Health with funding from The Hospital Research Foundation Group, highlighted the importance of screening for urinary symptoms in men.

Professor Wittert, who’s also the Director of the Freemason’s Centre for Male Health and Wellbeing (FCMHW) at SAHMRI, said erectile dysfunction and nocturia (getting up at night to urinate) are red flags for the presence of co-existing heart problems, including a heightened risk of heart attacks.

“These are troublesome conditions; that both damage self-esteem and reduce quality of life. Nocturia causes sleep disruption and erectile dysfunction has adverse effects on intimate relationships,” said Professor Wittert.

“Left untreated they get worse and that makes them harder to fix.

“By addressing these symptoms, healthcare practitioners can better identify and treat underlying cardiometabolic problems early, potentially reducing morbidity and mortality among men.”

Dr Tafari said around 70 per cent of men with nocturia also have ED.

“Although we want GPs to routinely ask about these symptoms, it’s also crucial for men to understand the significance of these issues and seek help when they notice them,” said Dr Tafari.

“If men don’t understand the significance of their symptoms, they may opt to take a wait and see approach.”

The research shows young men are less likely to seek treatment for ED due to the belief that it may spontaneously resolve, whilst older men may accept it as a natural part of ageing.

Researchers are now developing a checklist to draw attention to these and other important symptoms and prompt getting health checks from a GP.

“Failure to seek or receive appropriate care represents a lost opportunity for prevention, diagnosis, and remediation of chronic disease,” said Professor Wittert.

“We’re encouraging GPs to ask their male patients about the presence of erectile dysfunction and nocturia and respond accordingly.

“Experts say men shoulder a disproportionate burden of chronic disease and have poorer outcomes from most chronic disorders.

“Routinely asking about erectile function and nocturia provides an opportunity to improve quality of life and mitigate health risks.”

The research, conducted through Professor Wittert’s Training Specialists in Men’s Health project, has been financially supported by The Hospital Research Foundation Group with Dr Tafari the first specialist to receive a fellowship.