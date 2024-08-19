Newswise — The UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has achieved accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons, for its commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality and multidisciplinary patient-centered care to individuals affected by cancer.

Accreditation includes a rigorous evaluation and review of every aspect of cancer care from prevention and early diagnosis to treatment, rehabilitation, and survivorship. By meeting these standards, the cancer center ensures that patients receive the highest level of care and support throughout their cancer journey.

The UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center is the first health system to achieve accreditation as an incoming Integrated Network Cancer Program, which is a center that offers integrated and comprehensive cancer care services that is overseen by a centralized governance structure or board and CEO. This encompasses the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and the community oncology practices.

“Accreditation by the Commission on Cancer is a mark of excellence that can assure patients they are receiving high-quality care from a program committed to continuous improvement and patient-centered services,” said Barb Jagels, RN, MHA, CPHQ, executive director of cancer services at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Our multidisciplinary approach ensures that each patient receives a personalized treatment plan tailored to their unique needs, supported by the latest research and technological advancements.”

A hallmark of the accreditation is the emphasis on a multidisciplinary team approach. This team includes specialists such as surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and support staff who collaborate to develop individualized treatment plans for each patient. Patients also benefit from access to the latest clinical trials, offering new and innovative treatment options.

In addition to clinical care, the cancer center provides a wide range of cancer services. This includes extensive holistic cancer support services through the Simms Mann UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology, which is designed to address the emotional, social and physical aspects of cancer.

“Our goal is to ensure that every patient receives not only the best possible clinical care but also the emotional and supportive care they need,” said Dr. Timothy Donahue, chief of surgical oncology, medical director of cancer services, and the Garry Shandling professor of surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Earning Commission on Cancer accreditation reaffirms our commitment to making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.”

The accreditation also includes participation in a national cancer database, which helps improve cancer care nationwide by enabling comparative analysis and benchmarking.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved this prestigious accreditation, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team, who work tirelessly to ensure that every patient receives not only advanced treatment but also compassionate, personalized care,” said Dr. Michael Teitell, director of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1922, the Commission on Cancer is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer through standard-setting, prevention, research, education, and the monitoring of comprehensive quality of care.

