Newswise — UC San Diego Health has ended more than nine months of negotiations for a potential partnership with the Tri-City Medical Center (TCMC) Healthcare District.

A final revised offer was presented to the TCMC Healthcare District on July 24 and no agreement was reached.

Highlights of the final proposal for TCMC included a financial recovery and growth plan that included:

$100 million infusion of cash within the first two years plus other financial supports, including a line of credit designed to protect the financial stability of TCMC during the first five years.

All assets and liabilities would transfer to UC San Diego Health, including employment of the employees by UC San Diego Health by year five.

Pay increases of more than 20% over the first three years for all TCMC employees.

A five-year plan for clinical program growth to include comprehensive cancer services with access to clinical trials and sub-specialty services as well as cardiovascular, neurological, pregnancy and behavioral health services at TCMC.

Infrastructure enhancements, capital equipment investments, and adoption of the Epic electronic medical record system to support quality and continuity of care at TCMC.

UC San Diego Health remains committed to serving the communities of North County and is continuing with planned expansions of patient care services. The aim of UC San Diego Health remains on increasing and preserving access to safe and high-quality care for patients and their families across the region.

The health system has an established and growing presence with locations in Vista and Encinitas and plans to open a new 150,000-square-foot multispecialty care hub in Rancho Bernardo that will include primary care, comprehensive cancer care, ambulatory surgery, advanced imaging, rehabilitation services, and 17 specialties.

UC San Diego Health is one of six academic medical centers within the University of California system. It is a 1,101-bed academic health system with primary, same-day and specialty care clinics throughout the region.

UC San Diego Health is comprised of Hillcrest Medical Center, East Campus Medical Center, Jacobs Medical Center, Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center, Moores Cancer Center, Shiley Eye Institute, Koman Family Outpatient Pavilion and Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute.

UC San Diego Health was recently ranked in the 2024-25 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Survey as the best hospital system in San Diego and among the nation’s best in 11 adult medical and surgical specialties. It also received “Honor Roll” designation — a distinction awarded to only 20 hospitals in the nation for exceptional patient care.

# # #