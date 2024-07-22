ALBANY, N.Y. (July 22, 2024) — In a historic move, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race after mounting calls for him to end his reelection bid. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s new nominee.

Carl Bon Tempo, an associate professor of history at the University at Albany, teaches courses in 20th century American political history, public policy history, and immigration history.

In recent political history, Bon Tempo says only the 1968 Democratic National Convention, when sitting President Lyndon Johnson exited the race in March, and the 1976 Republican National Convention are somewhat comparable moments.

“In 1968, the Democratic convention was roiled by the Vietnam War and domestic unrest, while in 1976, the Republicans seemed poised to choose President Gerald Ford as their candidate, but challenger Ronald Reagan had a chance to take the nomination. But this situation, in which the sitting president and presumptive nominee chose not to run —only mere months before election day—is of a different magnitude.

“The uncertainty may dissipate in the days and weeks ahead, perhaps as Vice President Harris emerges as the Democratic nominee, but we are in uncharted waters.”

While stepping down after one term was not his plan in 2020, Bon Tempo still believes that Biden is delivering on his promise to be a “bridge” president.

“The way that he is serving as a bridge to the next generation of Democrats was not of his choosing, but with his decision on Sunday, he has still delivered on this promise. It remains to be seen if this next generation can shape politics — and defeat President Trump — the way President Biden did in 2020.”

