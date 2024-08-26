Newswise — New data from the CDC shows the U.S. fertility rate has reached a record low in 2023.

In 2023, a little more than 3.5 million babies were born, showing a three percent representing a 3% drop in birth rates.

The data shows in 2023 there were 55 births for every 1,000 females ages 15-44.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the GW School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.

