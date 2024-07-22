According to the CDC, two people have died in a listeria outbreak linked to deli meat.

According to the report, 28 cases have been reported in 12 states since May.

Many of the people who have reported being sick have eaten meats that were sliced at deli counters. At this time, the specific products are unknown. The CDC reports, products sold at deli counters, especially those sliced or prepared can be contaminated with listeria that is present on equipment and surfaces. Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems.

Barbara Kowalcyk is the associate professor and director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. For 20 years she has been a nationally recognized expert in food safety with training in epidemiology, public health informatics, risk science, regulatory decision-making, and public policy.

Janet Buffer, is the senior institute manager for the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security within the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Lance B. Price is a professor of environmental and occupational health at GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She can discuss the risk to those who are pregnant and why it’s so important to avoid eating deli meat while pregnant.



