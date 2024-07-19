Newswise — With myriad external pressures and challenges facing hospitals and health systems today, it is more important than ever to mitigate internal risks. Unprofessional behavior, which negatively impacts patient care, retention and team dynamics, is a legal, financial and cultural risk that many health systems are now looking to address head-on. Peer-reviewed research consistently shows unprofessional behavior in health systems can be reduced by 85% through implementing the right tools and processes.

The Vanderbilt Health Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy (CPPA) will host a two-day, hands-on course in Nashville to equip hospital and health system leaders with strategies and tools to address unprofessionalism and create a safe, respectful and reliable environment inside their organizations. The course, “Promoting Professionalism,” will address these challenges and more with real-world case studies, recent research and practical skills and tools attendees can implement at their own institutions.

CPPA has conducted more than 25 years of research to help medical centers and physician groups make health care kinder, safer and more reliable. The course will be taught by CPPA faculty who have decades of experience in health care leadership and professional accountability.

When: Oct. 28-29

Where: Grand Hyatt; 1000 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

For more information or to register: Promoting Professionalism

Questions: Mercedes Panzer, (443)-500-4587, [email protected] or Craig Breedlove, (440)-474-2960, [email protected]

Detailed Course Schedule:

Monday, Oct. 28

2:30-3 p.m. (sign-in)

3-7:15 p.m. (Day 1 session, including cocktail reception approx. 5 p.m.)

Tuesday, Oct. 29