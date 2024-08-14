Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Twelve Ochsner Health owned and affiliated hospitals are among the more than 3,000 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) and other programs to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. These health crises require swift and proven treatment to ensure the best outcomes for patients. The American Heart Association, celebrating 100 years of work to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere, sets the standards for high-quality, science-based care and access that all patients deserve.

“Care for Stroke and cardiac events require immediate and precise intervention to save lives and enhance outcomes. At Ochsner Health, our teams understand that every second counts,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health and president, Ochsner Clinic. “Utilizing the latest research-based guidelines, we work tirelessly to deliver lifesaving treatments to our patients. This recognition serves as a testament to the dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment of our team members to provide exceptional care to our community.”

Each year, the American Heart Association recognizes hospitals across the country for consistently following up-to-date, research-based guidelines to ensure all patients have access to lifesaving care.

Get With The Guidelines award categories cover treatment for stroke, chest pain, cardiac arrest, heart failure, ST-elevation myocardial infarction heart attack, Type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation. Award levels range from bronze to gold plus status, depending on the number of requirements met for each designation.

The following Ochsner owned and affiliated hospitals were recognized this year:

GWTG Stroke Silver Bronze Achievement Award Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus



GWTG Resuscitation Bronze Achievement Award Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center, Adult



GWTG Heart Failure Gold Plus Achievement Award Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center



“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Michele Bolles, American Heart Association senior vice president of quality, outcomes research and analytic. “High-quality care should be accessible to all, and sites awarded through the Get With The Guidelines program help work toward our shared vision of health and hope for everyone, everywhere.”

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for a century. During 2024 - our Centennial year - we celebrate our rich 100-year history and accomplishments. As we forge ahead into our second century of bold discovery and impact our vision is to advance health and hope for everyone, everywhere. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.