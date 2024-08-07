Newswise — The inaugural Rm8 iNov8 Pitch Competition was held August 5 at the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA)’s 2024 Annual Congress in San Diego. The competition showcased innovative solutions that improve patient safety, outcomes, or provider experience for anesthesia providers such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists.

Among the finalists for the competition was Triangle Airway Solutions. To fill the airway device gap with a comprehensive oral and nasopharyngeal airway design, Triangle Airway Solutions patented the Pharyngeal Bypass Airway system. This system increases patient safety and comfort, decreases provider frustration and waste, and provides more options than ever before managing airways. Triangle Airway Solutions was founded by Casey Barton, MSN, CRNA.

The company was awarded fourth place in the competition and a prize of $2,500.

Rm8 (pronounced “Room 8”)’s unique programs and initiatives aim to revolutionize the way healthcare startups are nurtured, supported, and connected with the broader healthcare community. Rm8 provides a supportive environment for members and others to incubate product and service ideas or facilitate growth in emerging startups. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative creates an opportunity to bridge healthcare startups with the nurse anesthesiologist community as well the broader healthcare market.

“Rm8 provides a platform and support system for innovators from the anesthesia community who want to improve the healthcare system. Never before has an opportunity been available to the entrepreneurs attempting to break into a highly competitive market,” Barton said.