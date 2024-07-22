Newswise —

Abstract

Introduction

Cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (CRS-HIPEC) is a potentially curative approach for appendiceal cancer (AC) with peritoneal dissemination and is most often employed at tertiary referral centers. Regionalization may provide geographic barriers to care for vulnerable patients. The aim of this study was to examine the effect of travel distance on oncologic outcomes of patients with AC treated with CRS-HIPEC.

Methods

The National Cancer Database (NCDB) was reviewed from 2006 through 2020 for patients with AC who underwent CRS-HIPEC. The primary comparison variable was distance (<50 miles vs ≥ 50 miles from the CRS-HIPEC facility). Demographic and tumor characteristics were analyzed. Primary outcome was overall survival (OS). Secondary outcomes were 30-day and 90-day mortality, readmission, and length of stay (LOS).

Results

During the study period, 1703 patients met inclusion criteria, with 1000 patients travelling < 50 miles for CRS-HIPEC (59 %) and 703 travelling ≥ 50 miles (41 %). Patients who traveled ≥ 50 miles were more likely to be non-Hispanic White (p < 0.001), have annual income less than $74,062, be treated at an academic center and live in the South-Atlantic region of the United States. There was no significant difference in OS between groups (Figure 1). There were no significant differences in 30-day postoperative survival, 90-day survival, or 30-day readmission. Post-operative LOS was 8.0 versus 9.0 days (p < 0.001).

Conclusions

Travel distance ≥ 50 miles was not significantly associated with decreased OS or increased postoperative mortality, suggesting that regionalization of care does not worsen oncologic outcomes for patients with AC undergoing CRS-HIPEC.