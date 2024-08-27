Newswise — Researchers representing 13 projects were recently awarded funding through the Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) program.

FICUS provides researchers with access to resources at multiple DOE user facilities through a single proposal. Awarded principal investigators and their research teams will receive access to instrumentation, resources, and expertise at the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory (EMSL), Joint Genome Institute, and the Atmospheric Radiation Measurement user facility, which are Department of Energy (DOE), Office of Science Biological and Environmental Research program user facilities.

Additionally, the awarded projects have access to the Bio-SANS beamline through the Center for Structural Molecular Biology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the eBERlight program offered by the Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory.

Among the research focuses are projects centered around aerosol sources, soil microbes in Arctic greenhouse gas cycling, carbon allocation in the peatland methane cycle, and carbon use efficiency to predict soil organic carbon accumulation.

