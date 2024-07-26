Newswise — Dr. Madhukar Trivedi from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center highlights the need to notice small changes in behavior, mood, and daily activities that might signal the start of depression or other mental health issues. By teaching parents, teachers, and healthcare providers about these early signs, Dr. Trivedi hopes to give them the tools to step in early and offer the right support to young people who might be at risk.

Early intervention helps manage depression symptoms and greatly improves long-term outcomes for those affected. Dr. Trivedi’s research indicates the importance of timely and appropriate mental health care for young people, providing hope and better future prospects.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “There is Hope in Preventing Youth Suicide and Depression” featuring Dr. Madhukar Trivedi, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

