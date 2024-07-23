Newswise — Stress is an everyday part of our lives. Between work, family, finances and so much more, stress is unavoidable. But the unhealthy impacts of stress can be mitigated. For International Self-Care Day on July 24, speak to CIHR-funded researchers about stress management techniques and the negative impact of stress and high cortisol levels on your health.
The following CIHR-funded researchers are available to discuss their work:
- Shane Sinclair is the Director of the Compassion Research Lab, the creator of the Sinclair Compassion Questionnaire, and a professor of nursing and palliative care. He can discuss the importance of compassion both within and outside health care as a valuable way to increase wellbeing and lower stress.
- Dr. Patrick McGrath is a professor of pediatrics, community health, and psychiatry. He can discuss methods to mitigate stress in children and youth.