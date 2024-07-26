Abstract

Newswise — The literature examining the influence of augmented reality (AR)-driven experiences on consumer outcomes in retail is at an emerging stage, with little investigation conducted in the context of luxury products. Leveraging the affect-as-information theory and the stimulus-organism–response framework, this study examines the influence of AR-driven application experience for luxury brands on consumers’ affective responses (flow, emotional involvement, and pleasure), and cognitive responses (trust and experience satisfaction). These, in turn, enhance behavioural responses, in the form of purchase intention and word of mouth. The effects are tested for products with different levels of tactile input requirement. The current study sensitizes luxury brands about the important role of AR-based applications in driving product sales and the emergence of modern technologies as part of omnichannel strategies.