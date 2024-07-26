Newswise — CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 – The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA®), the largest association representing dental hygienists in the United States, is proud to announce its 2024 class of ADHA Professional Fellows, a distinction earned by ADHA members who have demonstrated exceptional achievement, ongoing commitment to their education, and dedication to the dental hygiene profession.

In an event on Wednesday, July 25, in New Orleans, La., prior to the 2024 ADHA Annual Conference, members of the new cohort of 94 professional fellows were celebrated, and earned the designation of Fellow of the American Dental Hygienists' Association (FADHA). Together with the inaugural class of 2023, the program now boasts over 250 Fellows, honoring their ongoing commitment to their education, to the practice of dental hygiene, and to their exemplary reputation in the areas of ethics, professional responsibility and professional standards.

"The continued interest and celebration of this special designation of distinction is a reflection of the pride ADHA members have in their hard work and their ongoing commitment to the dental hygiene profession," said JoAnn Gurenlian, RDH, MS, PhD, AAFAAOM, FADHA, ADHA Director of Research, Education and Advocacy who is a member of the inaugural class. "This 2024 class represents all practice settings from clinical, research and education, to corporate, public health and even retired members, who continue to stay passionately involved in the profession they spent their careers in."

ADHA Professional Fellow, or FADHA, is a lifetime designation. It is awarded to ADHA members across all practice and professional settings and at all stages of their careers through a rigorous application and selection process. Qualifying candidates pay a one-time fee and must have or submit:

A minimum of five years of ADHA professional membership

Accumulated 100 CE credits over a five-year period

Actively participated in the dental hygiene profession via practice, scholarship (publications, research, presentations), volunteerism, and/or leadership

Two professional reference letters from oral health colleagues who endorse their candidacy

A current resume or CV

An essay recounting their specific contributions to the dental hygiene profession

As hygienists dedicated to ongoing education, in addition to being a part of a distinguished group within their profession, ADHA Fellows also have access to exclusive networking opportunities and resources to support their careers and positively impact their communities.

"FADHAs are seen as leaders in the dental hygiene profession and are often called upon to mentor and guide other dental hygienists and offer expertise for media and research inquiries," noted Harold Henson, PhD, RDH, FADHA, a member of the inaugural class, who recently described his motivation to pursue the ADHA Fellow distinction to RDH Magazine.

The full list of the 2024 class of ADHA Professional Fellows can be found at https://www.adha.org/adha-fellows-2024/.

The program's 2024-2025 application, review and selection process opened on July 15, 2024 and will run through August 1, 2025, with designations awarded year-round as they are approved. All fellows are celebrated once a year at the ADHA Annual Conference, but are not required to attend to participate in the program.

Full ADHA Professional Fellows Program details can be found at www.adha.org/fellowsprogram.