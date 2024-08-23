Newswise — Colorectal cancer (CRC) presents a significant health challenge, especially with rare genetic variations complicating treatment. Traditional therapies often fall short for these unique profiles, emphasizing the need for personalized approaches. Advances in sequencing technologies have uncovered numerous rare genetic mutations tied to poor prognosis and limited response to conventional treatments. These challenges highlight the urgency of in-depth research to improve diagnostic accuracy and develop targeted therapies. Due to these issues, further investigation into tailored treatment strategies for CRC is essential.



Researchers from the State Key Laboratory of Holistic Integrative Management of Gastrointestinal Cancers, Fourth Military Medical University, published their summary (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0026) on the diagnosis and treatment of CRC with rare genetic variants in Cancer Biology & Medicine in June 2024. This study underscores the potential of advanced sequencing techniques and targeted therapies in improving patient outcomes.



The study reviews the clinical diagnosis and treatment of CRC with rare genetic variations, including mutations, amplifications, and rearrangements in genes such as ERBB2, BRAF, ALK, ROS1, NTRKs, RET, FGFR2, and EGFR. These genetic alterations often lead to poor responses to conventional therapies, necessitating precise, individualized treatment strategies. For instance, HER2 amplification or mutation in a subset of CRC patients has shown promise with dual-targeted therapies like trastuzumab and lapatinib. The study highlights the benefits of combining targeted therapies with existing treatments, noting significant improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival rates. Additionally, the research emphasizes the potential of advanced sequencing technologies in identifying these rare genetic variations, enabling the development of more effective and personalized treatment regimens for CRC patients.



Dr. Yuanyuan Lu, a leading researcher in the study, stated, "Our findings underscore the critical need for personalized treatment regimens for CRC patients with rare genetic variants. The integration of advanced sequencing technologies and targeted therapies holds great promise for improving patient outcomes and paving the way for more effective cancer treatments."



The study's findings have significant implications for the future of CRC treatment. By identifying specific genetic targets and developing corresponding therapies, healthcare providers can offer more precise and effective treatments, potentially improving survival rates and quality of life for CRC patients. The continued exploration and application of these targeted therapies are expected to revolutionize the management of CRC, particularly for those with rare genetic mutations.

