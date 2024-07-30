Newswise — Chicago – July 10, 2024 – Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, will be exhibiting virtually and live at the ADLM 2024, July 28 - August 1.

“Timely and accurate diagnostic testing results to help treat chronic disease and illness are critical to the healthcare ecosystem,” said Andy Hay, Chairman and President of Sysmex America. “Sysmex America’s automation and innovation combined with collaborative data-sharing partnerships are key to improving patient outcomes.”

At Sysmex America’s press conference held on July 30 at 10:00 a.m. in Room s103A hear from Andy Hay, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Dan Zortman and Senior Executive Officer Jeff Holmstrom, who will share thought leadership on the important role of the laboratory. Learn about the relationship between population health and value-based care, industry trends and Sysmex America solutions that address these challenges.

Meet Sysmex’s team members live at booth #413 to learn how the company’s expanded portfolio of innovative products and automation solutions will help transform healthcare and contribute to healthier lives while putting you – the laboratory professional – first in every decision we make.

Featured at the Sysmex America booth:

Hemostasis

Sysmex’s innovative portfolio of hemostasis analyzers, reagents and controls are designed with quality, reliability and efficiency in mind. See advanced hemostasis technology across multiple platforms to match the needs of clinical laboratories of all sizes.

CS & CA-Series™ Automated Blood Coagulation Analyzers

The CS-2500 is an advanced hemostasis solution that is compact, low maintenance and can seamlessly handle sample loading and off-loading for high throughput. The bench-top system is the perfect addition to any mid to high-volume laboratory. Advanced technology and PSI™ checks on the CS-Series™ ensure accurate, standardized results throughout your laboratory system.

Hematology

XN-9100™ Automated Hematology System

The cutting-edge XN-9100 is a modular analyzer system that provides accuracy, reliability and efficiency. Combining advanced CBC technology, automated slide preparation and optional DI-60™ digital imaging, the XN-9100 streamlines workflow at your busy hematology bench. Additional components automate manual tasks such as QC handling, sample sorting and tube archiving, making the XN-9100 a truly walkaway system.

DIFF-Line™ by CellaVision®

For low-volume hematology labs, the DIFF-Line by CellaVision provides the tools needed to streamline and standardize manual differentials across your health system. High-quality digital imaging enables improved efficiency, quality, connectivity and staff proficiency. Use the CellaVision DC-1 to expand your reach across all your sites while maintaining standardization.

Urinalysis

UN-3000™ Automated Urinalysis Solution with TH-11™ Urine Sample Decapper Unit

The UN-3000 is an all-in-one solution for urinalysis testing. Incorporating the Siemens CLINTEK Novus® Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzer, the UF-5000™ Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer and the UD-10TM Fully Automated Urine Particle Digital Imaging Device, the UN-3000 delivers accuracy, efficiency and standardization in the urinalysis department.

SENTiFIT® 270* by Sentinel Diagnostics

The SENTiFIT270 by Sentinel Diagnostics is a high-speed system for fecal testing able to meet the needs of Colorectal Cancer (CRC) screening organizations and laboratories with high volume of fecal occult blood and calprotectin tests. Using an immunochemical testing (FIT) method, the analyzer has a throughput of 270 tests per hour and automated, closed-tube sampling is made possible with a patented pierceable tube design that reduces hands-on time and exposure to the sample.

*Not commercially available for sale in the U.S.

Flow Cytometry

XF-1600™ Flow Cytometer*





The XF-1600 integrates a multi-laser optical layout, stable fluidics and high sample acquisition rates. With VenturiOne™ Flow Cytometry Analysis Software providing rapid data analysis with maximum performance, the XF-1600 is the answer for busy flow cytometry labs.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. RUO instruments must be validated before use in clinical practice.

Informatics Solutions

Caresphere™ Workflow Solution (WS)

Designed to address data privacy, security and compliance concerns, Caresphere WS delivers dramatic workflow efficiency increases to laboratories. Caresphere WS is HITRUST CSF®-certified and is an intuitive, cloud-based software solution that enables sophisticated test result workflow optimization for laboratories to meet increasing demands, streamline decision-making and reduce risk.

*Caresphere WS will replace Sysmex WAMTM, sunsetting in 2025.

To learn more about how Sysmex America is leading the way with innovation at ADLM, go to

adlm2024.sysmex.com.

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America’s new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

# # #