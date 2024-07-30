Newswise — Chicago – July 9, 2024 – Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and information systems, today announced that longtime healthcare executive Dan Zortman has been named the company’s new CEO. Andy Hay, who has served as CEO since 2021, will continue to serve as Chairman and President of Sysmex America with a focus on the company’s emerging hinotori™ Surgical Robotic System business.

Dan is a diagnostics industry executive with more than 33 years of experience. He has worked at Roche for the last 24 years, most recently as senior vice president of commercial operations, successfully leading the company to achieve its number one position in the U.S. market. Dan has also held several global sales and marketing leadership positions and served as national director of sales and marketing for Roche Canada and as a regional business manager in the northeast territory. Before joining Roche, he worked in sales at Pharmacia Dx, Sanofi (now part of Beckman), Bio-Rad and Chiron (now part of Siemens).

“It’s an honor to join Sysmex America, a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories,” says Dan Zortman. “As the healthcare landscape transforms from volume to value, Sysmex America will have more opportunities to further its commitment to equipping patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. My focus will be to meet the moment while staying true to our core purpose.”

“Dan is exceptionally well-suited to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth,” said Andy Hay. “He is a strategic and customer-focused leader who understands our organization’s deep sense of purpose. We have a strong transition plan at work and I look forward to working alongside him as he enables further success for Sysmex America.”

About Sysmex America

The combination of Sysmex America’s new testing methods and innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.