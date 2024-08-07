Newswise — The inaugural Rm8 iNov8 Pitch Competition was held August 5 at the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA)’s 2024 Annual Congress in San Diego. The competition showcased innovative solutions that improve patient safety, outcomes, or provider experience for anesthesia providers such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists.

Among the finalists for the competition was Synesthesia, a modern anesthesia education solutions system designed by CRNA educators with ease of use in mind. The product features student evaluations, case tracking, care planning with preceptor feedback, clinical scheduling, curriculum mapping, and faculty load calculations. Synesthesia is currently beta testing with the University of Evansville and has contracted US-based developers for quick turnaround time on improvements. The company was co-founded by Matthew Harmon DNP, CRNA, APRN, MBA, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, and Zach Stewart, MSNA, CRNA, APRN, Chief Operating Officer.

“The pitch competition not only allowed us to hone our skills pitching our idea but connected us to other CRNA entrepreneurs whose experience in the space is invaluable,” Stewart said.

Synesthesia was awarded third place in the competition and a prize of $5,000.

Rm8 (pronounced “Room 8”)’s unique programs and initiatives aim to revolutionize the way healthcare startups are nurtured, supported, and connected with the broader healthcare community. Rm8 provides a supportive environment for members and others to incubate product and service ideas or facilitate growth in emerging startups. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative creates an opportunity to bridge healthcare startups with the nurse anesthesiologist community as well the broader healthcare market.