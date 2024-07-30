From heart-pounding races to jaw-dropping performances, the Olympics offer a spectacle that resonates deeply with people all over the country. However, amid the thrills and enthusiasm, a significant number of Americans find themselves sleepier than usual. A 2024 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that nearly one-fourth (23%) of Americans say they are extremely or somewhat tired during the Olympics.

“The Olympics often lead to disrupted sleep schedules as viewers stay up late to catch live events or key moments, and the emotional investment in the triumphs and defeats of the athletes can also contribute to heightened alertness, which can make it harder to fall asleep,” explained Dr. Andrea Matsumura, sleep medicine specialist and spokesperson for the AASM. "This combination of late-night viewing and emotional engagement can mess up our sleep patterns, leading to feelings of tiredness the next day."

Throughout the Games, the survey found that younger demographics are more likely to say they feel tired, including 38% of respondents aged 18-24 and 35% of those aged 25-34. Additionally, men (29%) are more likely to be tired during the Olympics than women (18%).

"Just as athletes need time to rest and recharge for peak performance, so do we," advises Matsumura. "No matter what the occasion or the celebration, prioritizing sleep and developing healthy sleep habits will always help you function and feel your best.”

In honor of the 2024 Olympics, the AASM is highlighting the importance of healthy sleep for Americans and offering the following tips:

Keep a consistent sleep schedule. Try to get up at the same time every day, even during special events.

Make your bedroom quiet and relaxing. Keep the room at a comfortable, cool temperature.

Limit exposure to bright light in the evenings and turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet.

Avoid consuming caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol before bedtime.

If you are struggling to fall asleep, get out of bed. Do a quiet activity without a lot of light exposure until you feel sleepy.

The AASM recommends that most adults should sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health, productivity, and daytime alertness. For more information, or to find a local AASM-accredited sleep center, please visit sleepeduation.org.

