Newswise — New data from the National Institute of Mental Health shows suicide rates among children ages 8 to 12 years old has climbed.

Researchers also discovered, girls showed a disproportionate increase compared to boys, black preteens had the highest overall suicide rate and hispanic preteens had the greatest percent increase in suicide rate.

The George Washington University has a number of leading experts available to offer insight. To interview an expert, please contact the GW media relations team at [email protected].

Daniel Lieberman, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, is an expert on depression and anxiety; in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He is the author of “The Molecule of More,” which explains how the brain chemical dopamine influences the expectations and disappointments.

Lorenzo Norris, is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and chief wellness officer at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Billy Mullins, clinical assistant professor of nursing, is an expert in medical-psychiatric inpatient care. He established the medical-psychiatric unit at Medstar Washington Hospital Center, which focuses on providing holistic medical and mental health care in collaboration versus the traditional silos. Mullins can discuss the importance of suicide assessment and prevention as well as therapeutic communication and relationships. He can also discuss anxiety and ways to manage anxiety, schizophrenia, depression and substance use disorders.

Rhonda Schwindt, associate professor of nursing, leads efforts to prepare future nurse practitioners in providing affirming mental health care to transgender and gender-expansive patients. She can discuss this work and the mental and physical health disparities in the LGBTQ population as well as the impacts of discrimination in healthcare overall.

Tony Roberson, an associate professor of nursing, is a mental health expert. He is an expert on anxiety, depression and childhood development.



