Newswise — An interview study led by Elena Gardner, MPH, has highlighted some of the specific issues long COVID patients face when interacting with the US medical system. Patients reported difficulty coordinating follow-up care, long delays to testing and treatment, and prohibitive costs. Some patients had positive and validating interactions with clinicians, but many reported feeling dismissed or discouraged. The findings show opportunities for primary care providers to better support long COVID patients.

Journal Link: Annals of Family Medicine, Aug-2024

