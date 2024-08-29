Newswise — A Cleveland Clinic study recently published in Blood Cancer Journal evaluated factors associated with delayed time to treatment with oral antimyeloma medications in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The research found a significant delay in the initiation of these more costly medications compared to the time to initiate any other treatment for multiple myeloma (including inpatient chemotherapy or more affordable corticosteroids), especially among Black and elderly patients. The retrospective study also identified independent predictors associated with delayed prescription fill. These findings highlight the urgent need to address barriers to timely treatment initiation in patients with multiple myeloma and identify patient populations at higher risk of delayed treatment initiation.