Newswise —

STUART, Fla., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuart Therapeutics, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of anterior segment, refractive and posterior segment eye disorders, today announced the addition of Lukas Scheibler, PhD as its Chief Science and Technology Officer.

"The advancement of our pipeline of novel collagen mimetic peptide therapeutics has increased the need for us to augment our capabilities. We are excited to have Lukas join the Stuart Therapeutics team as our Chief Science and Technology Officer. He has an extensive background in pharma, and we are particularly excited about his capabilities in retinal indications, an area where Stuart has developed some very exciting pre-clinical results. Lukas will work with a strong research team that includes Brian Del Buono, PhD, EVP R&D, and David Calkins, PhD. Dr. Calkins who has acted as the company's Chief Science Officer, will take on the new role as the head of our Scientific Advisory Board," said Eric Schlumpf, Stuart's President and CEO.

"Stuart Therapeutics is developing an extremely interesting therapeutic platform that targets diseased tissues in a novel way compared to conventional therapeutics for ophthalmology," said Dr. Scheibler. "The company has demonstrated the ability to build viable development programs with a lean, effective team. I'm pleased to be a part of this strong group, and am looking forward to helping drive their new programs, including retinal diseases, forward to success."

Dr. Scheibler is an R&D professional with in-depth experience in drug development. Prior to his role at Stuart, he was the Chief Research Officer at Apellis Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for creating and managing all preclinical research projects and advancing them into clinical development to establish proof of concept. Prior to this, he held leading roles in Acucela, Alcon, and Novartis in research, clinical development, and business development. He holds a PhD from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, and has completed postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School.

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, founded in 2017 and based in Stuart, Florida, is the leader in the development of ECM-targeting therapeutics for disease treatment. Its platform technology, PolyCol™, is a portfolio of synthesized collagen mimetic peptides designed to specifically bind to and repair disease- or injury-damaged helical collagen structures. This activity results in both a repair of collagen structures and a restoration of homeostatic cell signaling, with positive effects on cell growth and proliferation and reduction in inflammation. These effects occur rapidly in treated tissues, and Stuart Therapeutics has extensive research results in a variety of refractive, anterior segment, and posterior segment ophthalmic disease indications. The company's programs include vezocolmitide, a topical drug for dry eye disease, currently in a Phase 3 trial, and pre-clinical assets in retinal disease and myopia. The company also has a licensing partnership with Glaukos Corporation in glaucoma neuroprotection. For more information, visit www.stuarttherapeutics.com.