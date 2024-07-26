Newswise — Damian Beil: Donald C. Cook Professor of Business Administration, Professor of Technology and Operations, Chair of Technology and Operations. Damian Beil is the Area Chair for the Technology & Operations group at Ross. He teaches the MBA operations management core and an elective on strategic sourcing. In his research, Beil develops mathematical models to analyze complex problems in sourcing. His primary research interests are in strategic sourcing, supply chain management, and market design across a variety of settings and industries.