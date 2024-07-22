Digital Science is pleased to announce that Peter Craig-Cooper has been appointed the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for Scismic, a Digital Science company that uses precision skills-matching technology to connect scientists with industry.

Peter’s appointment to the team will help scale Scismic’s business – and its scientific innovation in the Life Sciences – helping to strengthen the Life Sciences ecosystem with key talent from STEM backgrounds.

The combination of commercializing data products and helping companies grow is not a new area for Peter. Based in London, UK, he has more than 25 years’ experience in senior roles spanning executive search, technology, innovation and AI.

His previous roles include Managing Director UK and Head of Advanced Technology for Korn Ferry International, senior advisor to Savannah Group on Data and Experience, with a focus on innovation and AI, Managing Partner of Craig Cooper & Co, and Head of Executive Search for recruitment HR solutions company Quarsh.

He also founded and was CEO of Shiffle, a B2C financial data platform providing financial transparency and inclusion for customers. The platform went on to be a finalist in the Mayor of London’s “Tech for Good” Challenge in 2021.

Peter’s appointment as CCO with Scismic took effect on 10 June 2024.

Dr Danika Khong, CEO and Co-Founder of Scismic, says: “Peter brings a unique combination of complementary skill sets to the Scismic team, having over 25 years’ experience in helping large enterprise STEM organizations plan, execute and measure success of their global growth strategies. We are very excited to work with Peter in bringing our skills intelligence tools and technology to more Life Sciences organizations globally.”

Peter Craig-Cooper says: “Helping clients align their people strategy to their commercial strategy has been a career passion for me. Whether I’ve been delivering leadership assignments or designing corporate growth programs, I have always believed that it is people who ultimately drive a company’s success, and their experience and skills are central to that.

“The way in which Scismic is enabling skills as the building blocks of innovation and career development is groundbreaking. The technology is truly ‘next generation’ and the work the team has already done to build a foundation model with a taxonomy of 8,000 STEM skills is amazing. I’m looking forward to supporting the team at Scismic as we continue to build a skills-based economy,” he says.

About Scismic

Scismic is a skill intelligence platform that connects the STEM workforce to the industries that need their skill. The company has been founded by two scientists who have first-hand experience in having to navigate their own career paths within the Life Sciences industry. Scismic is funded by the NIH to help address the need for a more diverse and inclusive Life Science workforce. They identified that the workforce was quite a tremendous bottleneck in technologies getting through the commercialization funnel. Our goal is to increase the flow of skills from academia to industry. Follow Scismic on LinkedIn and visit the website: https://scismic.com

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.

