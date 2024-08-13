Newswise — Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, issued the following statement on the passage SB 2697, which provides expanded coverage of genetic testing. The bill also ensures that screening recommended based on the results of that testing is covered by a patients’ health insurance. The legislation has been approved by the Illinois legislature and signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

“We thank lawmakers in Illinois and Governor Pritzker for reducing patient’s out-of-pocket costs for genetic testing for inherited gene mutations and providing coverage for the follow-up evidence-based screenings. Ensuring individuals have access to information regarding their lifetime cancer risk and recommended early detection and cancer surveillance is critical in ending breast cancer deaths,” said Molly Guthrie, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at Susan G. Komen.

“Genetic, or germline, testing looks for inherited mutations that have been present in every cell of the body since birth. Identification of inherited cancer risk can help guide decisions regarding recommended screenings for the early detection of cancer, personalized cancer treatments and risk-reducing medical treatments. Reducing the financial barriers for genetic testing will help increase access to these vital tests and ensure that Illinoisans are able to make informed decisions about their follow-up care and medical management.”

“Komen will continue to advocate for legislation that ensures fair and equitable access to high-quality breast care for all, no matter their age, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, cancer stage or socio-economic status.”

Learn more about the legislation here.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.