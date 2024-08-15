See photos here

See video here

Newswise — Queens, New York, August 15, 2024 – A southern pudu fawn, one of the smallest deer species in the world, is debuting at the Queens Zoo.

Born on June 21at about 2 pounds, the fawn shares a habitat with its parents at the Queens Zoo’s Wild Side. The species, when fully grown, can weigh up to 15 to 20 pounds and stand 14-17 inches tall.

The Queens Zoo breeds southern pudu, listed as Near-Threatened by IUCN, as recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which involves accredited zoos and aquariums working collaboratively to maintain genetically diverse populations of hundreds of species. Since establishing the pudu program in 2005, eight fawns have been born at Queens Zoo.

Southern pudu (Pudu puda) are found in the forests and scrubland across Chile and Argentina. The species population is decreasing due to factors such as residential and commercial development, agriculture, human recreational activities, and invasive species and diseases. The Queens Zoo Wild Side includes animals of the Americas, such as Andean bear, puma, and Roosevelt elk, in addition to the diminutive southern pudu.

###

Wildlife Conservation Society’s Queens Zoo

Open every day of the year. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors 65 and older, $5 for kids 3-12, free for children under 3. Zoo hours are 10am to 5pm weekdays, and 10am – 5:30pm weekends, April through October, and 10am – 4:30pm daily, November through April. The Queens Zoo is located at 53-51 111th Street in Flushing Meadow’s Corona Park in Queens. For further information, call +1 (718) 271-1500 or visit queenszoo.com.