Newswise — Leonardo DiCaprio—actor, producer, and activist? You got that right. DiCaprio uses his Instagram page to shed light on environmental issues. Scrolling through his Instagram, he shares articles about restoring forests in Madagascar, rewilding projects in Scotland, and salmon farms in Canada. His page not only informs people about environmental issues but encourages his followers to do the same.

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and share information. What began as a simple means to connect with friends and family has evolved into a powerful platform for activism and awareness. This transformation is particularly evident in the realm of environmentalism. As environmental challenges become more pressing, social media provides an essential tool for raising awareness, mobilizing support, and driving global action. From individual activists to large organizations, the power of social media to influence and inspire is undeniable.

Amplifying Environmental Voices

Social media brings people together. People have an outlet to share their voices and experiences and connect with others. From an environmental perspective, we’ve seen this happen significantly. Greta Thurnberg, the Swedish climate activist, has inspired collective climate activism and amplified her message through her social media platforms. On her Instagram account, @gretathurnberg, she has been leading climate protests for more than 300 weeks in a row, as a part of the Fridays for Future movement, with support from all around the world.

Beyond individual activists, numerous environmental organizations leverage social media to share their messages. For example, the World Wildlife Fund’s #EarthHour campaign, which encourages people to turn off their lights for one hour to raise awareness about climate change, has gained massive traction through social media, reaching millions of participants globally.

Mobilizing for Environmental Action

Social media gives organizations the ability to facilitate environmental campaigns, protests, and petitions, enabling people to connect with like-minded individuals and amplify their voices for change. Hashtags like #ClimateAction, #SaveTheBees, and #PlasticFreeJuly have helped generate conversations and draw attention to pressing environmental concerns. Users can share articles, videos, and infographics about environmental issues quickly and easily, facilitating the spread of information to a large audience and raising awareness about topics such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and wildlife conservation.

How to Make a Difference

Social media is a powerful tool for connecting with others and promoting environmental awareness. No doubt, it can be overwhelming. With the rise of social media, we’ve seen the rise of eco-anxiety, or climate anxiety. Eco-anxiety is the growing sense of worry and fear that many people feel when thinking about the state of our planet. On social media, we are increasingly exposed to information that can fuel these feelings. Despite these challenges, there are actionable steps that we can take to channel our passion for environmental activism.

Here are some key ways to use social media effectively:

Find your passion: Identify which environmental issues you care about the most. Whether it’s climate change, ocean conservation, or wildlife protection, knowing what you care about will keep you motivated.

Follow trusted sources: Make sure you're getting accurate information by following trustworthy organizations and experts in the environmental field. They'll keep you up to date on the latest news and actions you can take.

Get involved beyond social media: While social media is a great starting point, be sure to take your passion offline as well. Join local environmental groups, help clean up your area, or volunteer for conservation projects. These actions can have a big impact (especially at the local level).

In a world of environmental activism, social media isn’t just a platform for sharing content—it’s a catalyst for change. By sharing, engaging, and connecting online, we amplify our voices and inspire action on critical issues like climate change, loss of biodiversity, and sustainability. All it takes is one person to make a profound difference in the world.

