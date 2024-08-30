Newswise — Canio Martinelli, M.D., MSc, GYN-OB resident at the University of Messina and visiting Ph.D. student in Translational Molecular Medicine and Surgery at the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), Temple University, has been honored with the 2024-2025 FDA-AACR Oncology Educational Fellowship.

This fellowship underscores the significant cancer research being conducted at SHRO, where, under the leadership of Professor Antonio Giordano, scientists are dedicated to translating laboratory discoveries into potential cancer therapies. SHRO’s commitment to advancing cancer research plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between bench and bedside, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.

The FDA-AACR Oncology Educational Fellowship offers a unique opportunity to deepen understanding of oncology drug development and regulatory science. Through direct interaction with leading experts from the AACR and the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, fellows will gain invaluable insights.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this fellowship,” said Dr. Martinelli. “The research we are conducting at SHRO is of paramount importance, and this fellowship will allow me to further contribute to the field of oncology. It will be an amazing experience to connect with other colleagues and professionals under the guidance of the AACR and FDA. I would like to sincerely thank the selection committee for this incredible opportunity to grow, learn, and collaborate with esteemed experts in the field."





About the Sbarro Health Research Organization

The Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO) is non-profit charity committed to funding excellence in basic genetic research to cure and diagnose cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other chronic illnesses and to foster the training of young doctors in a spirit of professionalism and humanism. To learn more about the SHRO please visit www.shro.org.