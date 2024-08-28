Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Aug. 28, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Shawn J. Bird as the 2024 Jun Kimura Outstanding Educator Award recipient for his numerous NM and EDX-related contributions.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Bird says, “I am very honored to receive the 2024 Jun Kimura Outstanding Educator Award. I am grateful to the AANEM for this recognition of what I enjoy most about NM and EDX medicine, passing that knowledge on to others. Professionally, there is nothing more satisfying than watching our trainees develop into superb NM and EDX clinicians.”

Dr. Bird is the chief of the NM division at the University of Pennsylvania, serves as medical director of the EMG laboratory and director of the Myasthenia Gravis Clinic, and is professor of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was the program director for the clinical neurophysiology fellowship program at the University of Pennsylvania from 1997 to 2012 and served as program director of the NM fellowship program from 2013 to 2021. As the lead educator in the EMG laboratory, he has mentored over 50 fellows in EDX medicine, which he says is his proudest accomplishment, noting, “Most of [the fellows] have gone on to mentor the next generation in NM and EDX medicine in other academic institutions.”

Dr. Bird will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia.

