Newswise — The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago announced its first cohort of Investigators, 48 innovative scientists from its three partner universities, the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. These scientists will work either solo or in teams on 25 different projects related to instrumenting tissues to study inflammation and the functions of the immune system. Each team will be awarded three-year grants of up to $900,000.

Seven faculty from the Biological Sciences Division were selected, including:

The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Chicago was launched in March 2023, the first location to expand the CZ Biohub Network out of California. The Network is a groundbreaking collaborative model for scientific research with leading research institutions in different regions. CZ Biohub Chicago focuses on engineering technologies to make precise, molecular-level measurements of biological processes within human tissues, with an ultimate goal of understanding and treating the inflammatory states that underlie many diseases.