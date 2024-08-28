Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (September 1, 2024). The September issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 3 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/57/3/neurosurg-focus.57.issue-3.xml]) presents eight articles on focused ultrasound in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Rees Cosgrove, Vibhor Krishna, Kara Beasley, and Nir Lipsman

From the Topic Editors’ introduction: “Focused ultrasound (FUS) has emerged as a groundbreaking tool, offering noninvasive solutions in the treatment of movement disorders, brain tumors, and other neurological conditions…. Many of the other applications described in this issue are still in the experimental stages, but preliminary results are encouraging and highlight the versatility of FUS as a new therapeutic tool in neurosurgery.”

Contents of the September issue:

“Introduction. Focused ultrasound: current and future indications” by Rees Cosgrove et al.

by Rees Cosgrove et al. “Magnetic resonance–guided focused ultrasound in the treatment of refractory essential tremor: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Ali Mortezaei et al.

by Ali Mortezaei et al. “Brain targeting for focused ultrasound essential tremor ablation: proceedings from the 2023 Focused Ultrasound Foundation workshop” by Melissa M. J. Chua et al.

by Melissa M. J. Chua et al. “Minimum and early high-energy sonication protocol of MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy for low–skull density ratio patients with essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease” by Namiko Nishida et al.

by Namiko Nishida et al. “3-T MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy for tremor in patients with a cardiac pacemaker: case series and review of the literature” by Lain H. Gonzalez-Quarante et al.

by Lain H. Gonzalez-Quarante et al. “MR-guided focused ultrasound in pediatric neurosurgery: current insights, technical challenges, and lessons learned from 45 treatments at Children’s National Hospital” by Gregory F. Keating et al.

by Gregory F. Keating et al. “A review of sonodynamic therapy for brain tumors” by Dana L. Hutton et al.

by Dana L. Hutton et al. “A systematic review of focused ultrasound for psychiatric disorders: current applications, opportunities, and challenges” by Matthew C. Henn et al.

by Matthew C. Henn et al. “Focused ultrasound for the treatment of facet joint pain: a systematic review” by Smruti Mahapatra et al.

