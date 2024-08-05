Newswise — Ozempic is a medication used to treat type two diabetes, often used for weight loss purposes. Its high cost and need for a prescription has led people on the internet to look for cheaper alternatives.

There are several such DIY tricks gaining popularity - from drinking crazy concoctions to loading up on laxatives and so much more. But experts say these DIY trends are disturbing and cause for concern.

O-Zyn-Pic

A quick glance of social media and you’ll find many young people promoting the use of a brand of nicotine pouches, Zyn, as an appetite suppressant in a trend that has been called “O-Zyn-pic.” The users claim the $5 doses of flavored nicotine have helped them lose up to 30lbs. While nicotine may help to suppress appetite, doctors are concerned about the health dangers associated with the use of nicotine.

Miralax

Using Miralax as a weight loss drug is dangerous. Excessive use of laxatives can lead to dehydration and loss of electrolytes, and in the long term can cause kidney function and bone problems as it can interfere with the absorption of calcium and other essential nutrients, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Laxatives do temporarily shed off water weight, but there won't be long term effects.

Oatzempic

“Oatzempic” is a popular DIY drink made with oats, lemon juice, and water. It is claimed to have similar effects to Ozempic, including appetite suppression and blood sugar control. While oats and lemon are healthy foods, there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that "Oatzempic" can mimic the effects of Ozempic or lead to significant weight loss. Additionally, relying on this drink as a weight-loss solution can lead to nutritional deficiencies. A diet solely focused on "Oatzempic" lacks essential nutrients needed for overall health.

Other trends include “Rice-Zempic,” drinking only a concoction of rice, water and lime juice; and taking the supplement Berberine, a natural compound found in several plants, has recently gained attention for its potential weight-loss benefits.

“The desire to find affordable alternatives to Ozempic is understandable, however it is crucial to prioritize your health and safety,” said Dr. Hans Schmidt, M.D., chief of Bariatric Surgery and co-director of the Center for Weight Loss and Metabolic Health at Hackensack University Medical Center. “Using these DIY alternatives for weight loss is not only ineffective but also potentially dangerous. Instead, focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that promote long-term weight management.”

