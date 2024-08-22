Newswise — On July 13, Sasin MBA students visited Tha Chalom, Samut Sakhon, as part of the “Sustainable Place Branding from the Bottom-Up: Building Brands in Tourist Destinations Sustainably from the Roots of the Economy to the Top” initiative. Tha Chalom, Thailand’s first provincial sanitation center, was established in B.E. 2448 (R.S. 124), 1905. The visit was led by Dr. Yupin Phattharaphongsant, Sasin Assistant Professor of Marketing, as part of the Brand Management in the Era of Sustainability and Digital Transformation course.

Sasin’s MBA program emphasizes action learning, bridging real-world challenges with theoretical frameworks in business education. During the visit, students employed this approach to explore and identify the community’s brand identity, develop tourism strategies, and present their findings to local stakeholders.

The day began with a briefing on Tha Chalom’s history by Dr. Suwanchai Sangsukiam, Chairman of the Samut Sakhon City Development, at the Baan Tha Chalom tourism and community activities center. Students then toured the historic area along Tawai Road by tram, gathering information on local culture, food, and art. They observed shops selling dried seafood, street art that embodies the community’s identity, and century-old buildings. Significant stops included the Jui Buay Nia Shrine, Che Cheng Hiang Tua Shrine, and Pun Thao Kong Shrine, where students learned about the importance of these shrines to the Chinese community that has been established in the area since King Rama V. The visit concluded at Wat Suthiwat Wararam (Wat Chong Lom) near Ban Laem Railway Station, where students conversed with long-term residents to gain deeper insights into the community’s cultural roots and identity.

Following the site visits, students were divided into groups to discuss urban development strategies to enhance the Tha Chalom community brand through tourism. They focused on creating value-added strategies and identifying unique points of differentiation. The students’ plans incorporated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the principles of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) business sustainability. Key stakeholders provided feedback on the presentations, ensuring that the proposed strategies could be effectively implemented and sustained.

