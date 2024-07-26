BALTIMORE, MD, July 16, 2024 — Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced the Sapio Sciences Partner Program. The program provides a growing partner ecosystem of technology vendors, services companies, and resellers with the tools, training, support, and marketing services to deliver solutions that empower scientists.

The Sapio Partner Program ensures services partners are certified in the deployment and support of Sapio’s lab informatics platform, helping customers to streamline operations, increase throughput, accelerate discovery, and address compliance requirements in biotech and chemistry research, clinical and molecular diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, or contract research.

Kevin Cramer, founder and chief executive officer of Sapio Sciences, said: “The full potential of a genuinely configurable lab informatics platform is realized through the depth and breadth of our partners. Sapio’s open approach allows a huge ecosystem of partners – from lab instrument vendors to specialist ISVs – to configure, deploy, and manage the Sapio platform, and address each client’s precise needs.”

Kevin continued: “For too long, customers have been underserved by the one-sided relationships imposed by lab informatics vendors on their partners. The Sapio Partner Program changes this dynamic, creating a balanced and collaborative environment. By collaborating on our fully configurable platform, scalable data architecture, and unified user experience, Sapio and its partners empower scientists in their truly heroic work.”

The Sapio Partner Program supports three distinct partner ecosystems:

Technology: Hardware, Instrument, software, and AI vendors expand the value of the Sapio platform through integration and specialist solution development.

Hardware, Instrument, software, and AI vendors expand the value of the Sapio platform through integration and specialist solution development. Services: Advisory and implementation partners guide customers through the lab automation process and deployment.

Advisory and implementation partners guide customers through the lab automation process and deployment. Reseller: Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Consultant Resellers resell Sapio’s solutions and add value through additional services such as customization, integration, training, and support.

Training and certification are key elements of the Sapio Partner Program, ensuring joint customers receive the highest possible quality and service from Sapio’s partner ecosystem:

Sapio Certified Platform Engineer : Awarded to individuals who demonstrate expertise in designing and implementing Sapio solutions.

: Awarded to individuals who demonstrate expertise in designing and implementing Sapio solutions. Sapio Verified Deployment: Awarded to deployment projects that meet or exceed specific Sapio-defined criteria and milestones.

Awarded to deployment projects that meet or exceed specific Sapio-defined criteria and milestones. Sapio Certified Partner: Awarded to partner companies that meet specific ongoing audited criteria and demonstrate the highest levels of expertise and competence in Sapio solutions.

Andrew Wyatt, Chief Growth Officer at Sapio Sciences, commented: “The program benefits include access to Sapio experts, training materials, platform roadmaps, and marketing and sales support. We aim to ensure our partners are fully ready to deploy all aspects of Sapio’s highly configurable platform and to professionally support clients in achieving their business goals.”

For more information and joining criteria, visit https://www.sapiosciences.com/sspp-partner-program-sapio-sciences/

About Sapio Sciences

Sapio Sciences’ mission is to improve lives by accelerating discovery, and because science is complex, Sapio makes technology simple. Sapio is a global business offering an all-in-one science-aware (TM) lab informatics platform combining cloud-based LIMS, ELN, and Jarvis data solutions.

Sapio serves some of the largest global and specialist brands, including biopharma, CRO/CDMOs, and clinical diagnostic labs across NGS genomic sequencing, bioanalysis, bioprocessing, chemistry, stability, histopathology, and in vivo studies.

Customers love Sapio’s platform because it is robust, scalable, and with no-code configuration, can quickly adapt to meet unique needs.

For more information, visit www.sapiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.