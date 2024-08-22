Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA—Researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) are leading new research to combat the rapidly spreading "clade 1" strain of mpox virus. Their laboratories aim to guide vaccine development as mpox cases rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo and a growing number of African countries.

LJI Professor Alessandro Sette, Dr.Biol.Sci., is a world-renowned T cell expert and Co-Director of the LJI Center for Vaccine Innovation.. His research shows how human T cells target viruses to prevent severe disease. His laboratory is working to accelerate new mpox vaccine development by analyzing mpox patient samples and measuring current mpox vaccine responses. Sette can also speak to how mpox mutations compare with SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

LJI Research Assistant Professor Alba Grifoni, Ph.D., is a leading scientist in the field of T cell research and pandemic preparedness. Her laboratory combines experimental and bioinformatics approaches to shed light on emerging infectious diseases. Along with Sette, Grifoni is investigating how the immune system recognizes the clade 1 mpox strain. In previous studies, the Sette and Grifoni laboratories collaborated to show how T cells target mpox—and how vaccines can boost this immune system protection.

Sette and Grifoni are both members of LJI's Center for Vaccine Innovation. The researchers have also received significant funding from the National Institutes of Health, the SARS-CoV-2 Assessment of Viral Evolution (SAVE) consortium, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to investigate immune responses to emerging viruses with pandemic potential.

