Newswise — Lewis Nelson, chair of the department of emergency medicine and chief of the division of medical toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, is available to discuss misinformation regarding ketamine, a drug that the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office attributed to the death of actor Matthew Perry.

The following quote from Nelson is also available for use in stories:

“The concentration of ketamine found in Matthew Perry’s blood was sufficient to cause loss of consciousness and lack of responsiveness to external stimulation. This explains why he slipped under the water and did not awaken. Ketamine does not generally cause death from cardiac or respiratory effects, but rather from associated injury.”