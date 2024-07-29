● Roche will unveil the next generation of core lab and molecular systems, including a total solution for clinical mass spectrometry.

● Attendees can experience firsthand how fully integrated systems and data solutions can streamline lab operations, optimize resources and expedite care.

● The Roche exhibit booth and Roche Idea Lab series featuring industry experts will highlight how elevating diagnostics can lead to more insights and better patient

outcomes.

INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO; July 25, 2024 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) will showcase a laboratory of the future exhibit at the 2024 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab Expo, July 28 through August 1 in Chicago. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience how Roche's growing portfolio of integrated systems and data solutions optimizes resources and simplifies and streamlines operations while driving better

health outcomes.

“Laboratorians strive to deliver trusted, timely test results to patients with greater effectiveness and efficiency. Our latest generation of cobas® solutions are proven to deliver seamless integration of systems and data to support these efforts,” said Brad Moore, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. “We are excited to share these next-generation solutions, which are the building blocks for future laboratories, and are eager to partner with our customers so that they can both do more with less and deliver the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Focusing on key attributes of science-based leadership, operational simplicity and patient-centric partnership, Roche will feature its newest innovations in-booth at ADLM, including:

The future cobas® Mass Spec solution*, is designed to be a total end-to-end solution for clinical mass spectrometry testing with the goal of seamless integration into the routine laboratory.

The new CCM Vertical is a flexible modular system that uses lab space effectively and seamlessly integrates into the existing cobas® connection modules .

The cobas ® liat system brings gold-standard PCR technology to the point of care, providing results within 20 minutes across a growing menu of assays, now including the cobas liat SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B & RSV assay** to test for four common respiratory viruses, all within one test.

The cobas® pure integrated solutions combine clinical chemistry, immunoassay and Ion-Selective Electrode (ISE) diagnostic testing on a single platform for low- to mid-volume testing needs.

The cobas® eplex system, a rapid syndromic molecular diagnostic solution, has been updated with new features across all aspects of the workflow process.

The cobas® 5800 is a compact, fully automated molecular PCR-testing solution with a comprehensive menu of assays.

The LightCycler® PRO is a qPCR system designed to deliver accuracy and flexibility to research in and clinical diagnostic laboratories with an improved user experience.

With the largest diagnostics installed base worldwide, Roche provides unrivaled ability to scale access to testing at speed for those who need it most. The cobas® reagent portfolio offers the broadest menu on an integrated platform and includes the Elecsys® Alzheimer's cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays, aiming to more effectively detect and support an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Roche will also present eight Roche Idea Lab segments in booth 2003, where experts will discuss topics such as mass spectrometry, digital solutions, respiratory testing, and the use of high-medical-value assays when treating Alzheimer’s and heart failure. Scientific industry workshops will include “Laboratorians’ Perspectives on Evaluation and Implementation of Alzheimer’s CSF Assays” and “Making a Subjective Sepsis Diagnosis More Objective: The Role of AI-based Sepsis Medical Algorithms in Empowering Healthcare Decisions.” For more information about Roche’s participation at ADLM 2024 and Roche Idea Lab programming, visit ADLM.roche.com.

Featured Roche Idea Lab sessions include:

Tuesday, July 30



Improving Access and Patient Outcomes for Sexually Transmitted Infections | 11 a.m. CST



This session will delve into innovative strategies for enhancing patient access to STI testing and shed light on the promising potential of these approaches to positively impact public health outcomes.

Barbara Van Der Pol, Ph.D., MPH, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Casey Pinto, Ph.D., NP, Penn State University

Moving Beyond the Transactional Operation with navify® Digital Solutions to Unlock New Possibilities for Better Care | 2:30 p.m. CST



This session will explore how navify® cutting-edge algorithms help move beyond transactional operations to foster a holistic approach for better care with AI.

Peter McCaffrey, M.D., University of Texas

Testing for Heart Failure in People with Diabetes – What Do the New ADA Guidelines Mean for Labs? | 3:30 p.m. CST

This session will discuss how to put the American Diabetes Association recommendation for heart failure risk monitoring in all people with diabetes into practice.

Ibrahim A. Hashim, M.Sc., Ph.D., C.Sci., FIBMS, DABCC, FAACC, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Hospital and Health System

Wednesday, July 31



Advancing Respiratory Testing Across the Continuum of Care | 10:30 a.m. CST

This session will discuss how strategies to improve diagnostic stewardship for respiratory infections contribute to better patient care.

David Gaston, M.D., Ph.D., and Alisha Ezell, MHA, MLS(ASCP)CM, Vanderbilt Health

Making Patient Impact with Ions: A Conversation on the Medical Value of Mass Spectrometry | 1 p.m. CST



This session will feature a conversation on the medical value of mass spectrometry and provide specific case examples related to patient outcomes.

Victoria Zhang, Ph.D., MBA, DABCC, University of Rochester Medical Center



The Pathway to Growing Your Lab | 2:30 p.m. CST



This session will share ideas on how labs can remain competitive by utilizing existing capacity and improving access for patients in support of optimized clinical care.



Steve Serota and Robin Herbner, Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories

Are You Listening? The Black Pregnant Woman's Instincts and Preeclampsia | 3:30 p.m. CST



This session will discuss the Black woman's experience with healthcare and the role diagnostics can play in improving outcomes for preeclampsia patients.

Sarosh Rana, M.D., MPH, FACOG, University of Chicago Medicine





Current and Future Biomarker Testing Landscape in Alzheimer's Disease | 4:15 p.m. CST

This session will discuss how the availability of Alzheimer's biomarkers in CSF and blood is revolutionizing the diagnostic path.

Leslie Shaw, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania

*Not currently for sale in the United States.

**This product has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use by authorized laboratories.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.



In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For Further Information:

To find more information on Roche and images for media use, please visit the Roche Media Library.



Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations:

[email protected]



Onsite at ADLM:



Gina Goodenough

+1-317-734-7171

[email protected]



Multimedia assets



cobas® Mass Spec solution image

CCM Vertical image

cobas® liat system image

cobas® pure integrated solutions image

cobas® eplex system image

cobas® 5800 image

LightCycler® PRO image

