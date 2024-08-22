Newswise — The surface ocean takes up roughly a third of the carbon dioxide that is produced by fossil fuel burning, and much of this carbon is transferred into the ocean’s interior as particulate and dissolved organic carbon. However, the controls over this process remain poorly understood. A new study led by University of Minnesota and the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory sheds light on the origins and ultimate fate of this organic carbon by resolving distinct components that cycle at different rates. Such information is crucial for making more accurate predictions about future changes in carbon sequestration.

Read the research findings.