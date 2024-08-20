Experts:

Newswise — Robyn Cohen, MD, MPH, is a pediatric pulmonologist and the director of the Pediatric Asthma Program at Boston Medical Center.

Christy Sadreameli, MD, MHS, is a pediatric pulmonologist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Asthma medications and treatment challenges have been top of mind more so than usual – think supply chain issues, medication discontinuations as well as insurance concerns. With summer vacations coming to a close and kids returning to school, parents should make sure their children get the asthma care they need. There is typically an uptick in asthma-related flareups and emergency department visits early in the school year, much of which is preventable. Below, some guidance from members of the American Thoracic Society.

Key Messages:

Although many children with asthma have few or no symptoms during the summer, the fall – with weather changes and kids going back to school – is a time when symptoms return for many children. If you and your child have drifted away from the regular asthma medication routine (which can happen during the summer), this is a great time to restart daily preventive medication! This is also a good time to make sure you have both daily (controller) medication and rescue medications at home, plus an extra rescue inhaler and a spacer and paperwork to send to school. If you have had any difficulties obtaining asthma medication for your child – or you need asthma medication and/or asthma school forms - please reach out to their asthma care provider.

