Newswise — Parvovirus B19, a common virus is spreading according to the CDC.

The CDC issued a health alert due to increased test positivity for the virus. The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets and is highly contagious.

Historically, people working in schools and in close contact with children have had high risk of infection.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Marc Siegel, is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an infectious disease expert.

Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.

-GW-



