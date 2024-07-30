The physical aspects of competing in an Olympic sport have always been clear, but according to a West Virginia University researcher, balancing mental health as well is now at the forefront for athletes as they prepare for the global competition.

Dana Voelker, associate professor of sport, exercise and performance psychology in the WVU College of Applied Human Sciences, says the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics can be stressful times for athletes and, because of that, many have prioritized their mental well-being.

Quotes:

“Mental health has become increasingly central to athletes’ preparation for the Olympics and their wellness afterward. Athletes’ public sharing of their experiences, and how they have addressed mental health concerns through recovery and support, has been an important impetus. Simone Biles previously halted her Olympic participation to prevent what she knew would be a dangerous outcome had she not given herself grace and acknowledged she needed space to reset and recover mentally. Naomi Osaka and Michael Phelps are other examples of high-profile athletes who publicly advocated for mental wellness within and beyond sport.

“At this year’s Olympics, there are more supports in place for athletes than there have been before now, including trained sport psychologists and other support personnel who travel. The question is — are there enough to meet every need? And, while mental health stigma has lessened in many sport spaces, it isn’t gone. Many athletes are still discouraged from seeking these types of supports.

“The Olympic Games are rife with opportunity and excitement as well as pressure and stress. Considerable travel and competing in a new place can be unnerving, particularly on the world’s biggest stage. Just like physical training, the appropriate mental training and psychological work is vital to optimal performance.

“Still, no strategy is foolproof. The Olympic environment can affect athletes in ways they did not anticipate, or even felt they could wholly control, and for reasons that are not fully understood. At the core of it all, athletes, like all of us, are human, too.” — Dana Voelker, associate professor of sport, exercise and performance psychology, WVU College of Applied Human Sciences