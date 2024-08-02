Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) at City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) welcomed Professor Enge Wang, a distinguished physicist and HKIAS Senior Fellow, from 29 July 2024 to 2 August 2024. Professor Wang's visit was marked by a series of enriching activities that fostered academic exchange and potential collaborations.

Professor Wang is a renowned scholar in physics, currently serving as the University Chair Professor of Physics at Peking University. His illustrious career includes tenures as Director of the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) from 1999 to 2007, President of Peking University (2013-2015), and Vice President of CAS (2015-2017). He has authored over 360 peer-reviewed papers and is a highly cited researcher with more than 9000 citations.

During his visit to CityUHK, Professor Wang dedicated time to advancing his academic pursuits, including writing and research. A significant highlight of his visit was the engagement with faculty members and students from the Department of Physics and the Department of Materials Science and Engineering. It began with an insightful presentation by Professor Wang about the two prestigious academic journals he oversees as General Editor-in-Chief, Science China《中国科学》and Science Bulletin《科学通报》. He also encouraged the scholars and students at CityUHK to submit their research manuscripts to these top journals.

Following the presentation, a tea gathering organized by HKIAS offered a unique platform for students and faculty attendees to engage directly with Professor Wang. This event provided an invaluable opportunity for academic exchange. Among the faculty members present were Professor Yang Ren, Professor Wei Bao, and Professor Xiao Li from the Department of Physics, as well as Professor Xiaocheng Zeng, Professor Dangyuan Lei, Professor Yangyang Li and Professor Zhenbin Wang from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

In addition to his interactions with students and faculty members, Professor Wang participated in a crucial meeting to explore future collaborative opportunities. He met with Professor Shuk Han Cheng, Executive Director of HKIAS and Associate Vice-President (Research), and Professor Yang Ren, Head of the Department and Chair Professor of Physics, Department of Physics. These discussions aimed to strengthen ties and foster joint research initiatives between CityUHK and Peking University.

Professor Wang’s visit underscored the importance of international collaboration and knowledge exchange in advancing scientific research. HKIAS looks forward to the potential partnerships and innovative projects arising from this fruitful interaction with one of China's most distinguished physicists.