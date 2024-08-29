Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2024) - The 14th annual Markesbery Symposium on Aging and Dementia is set for Sept. 27-28. The symposium, hosted by UK’s Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, is named in honor and memory of the late William R. Markesbery, M.D., the founding director of Sanders-Brown. Markesbery’s legacy of groundbreaking research has formed the bedrock for our quest to understand and treat Alzheimer’s disease and to improve the quality of life of older adults.

This year’s keynote speakers include Lisa Barnes, Ph.D., associate director of the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, and Charles DeCarli, M.D., co-director of the UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. DeCarli will present at both Friday’s scientific session and Saturday’s community session, while Barnes will present during the Saturday session. They will be joined by various experts from Sanders-Brown giving presentations and hosting panel discussions.

As part of the scientific session planned for Sept. 27, there will be a poster competition for outstanding work by students and postdocs. The student or postdoc must be the presenting author and must submit the abstract under his or her name. Since poster space is limited, please submit your abstract as early as possible. The deadline to submit an abstract is Sept. 9 via email to Charlotte Wood at [email protected]. Those submitting abstracts must also register separately. The scientific session is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. in the Lee. T. Todd Building. Register for the scientific session here.

The community session will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28. Clinicians and researchers will come together to share current findings, trends and the latest updates on dementia, particularly as related to Alzheimer’s disease and healthy brain aging. This is a hybrid event — with in person and virtual, via Zoom, attendance options. This session will be at The Campbell House, 1375 S. Broadway, in Lexington. Register for the community session here.

UK HealthCare is the hospitals and clinics of the University of Kentucky. But it is so much more. It is more than 10,000 dedicated health care professionals committed to providing advanced subspecialty care for the most critically injured and ill patients from the Commonwealth and beyond. It also is the home of the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for the tiniest and sickest newborns, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and Kentucky’s top hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

As an academic research institution, we are continuously pursuing the next generation of cures, treatments, protocols and policies. Our discoveries have the potential to change what’s medically possible within our lifetimes. Our educators and thought leaders are transforming the health care landscape as our six health professions colleges teach the next generation of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, spreading the highest standards of care. UK HealthCare is the power of advanced medicine committed to creating a healthier Kentucky, now and for generations to come.