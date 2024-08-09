Newswise — Sara (Mandy) Reece, PharmD, BC-ADM, CDCES, BCACP, FADCES, FCCP, has been appointed interim dean of the School of Pharmacy at PCOM Georgia, where she will be responsible for enhancing academic programs and fostering innovative approaches to pharmacy education.

“Dr. Reece brings a wealth of educational experience, cultural understanding, and commitment to the School of Pharmacy,” said Kenneth Veit, DO '76, MBA, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). “We are thrilled to welcome Mandy to this role as we continue to enhance our pharmacy program in Georgia.”

Reece is well-versed in developing interprofessional education curricula and mentoring junior faculty. She has also served in various leadership roles at PCOM Georgia, including vice chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice and director of interprofessional education.

Reece's promotion to interim dean highlights her significant contributions to PCOM Georgia since she joined in 2010. In her new role, she will leverage her extensive experience in education and leadership to advance the School of Pharmacy's mission and objectives.

“I am honored to serve as interim dean for the School of Pharmacy,” Reece said. “Joining this institution was a pivotal moment in my career, and I look forward to continuing to shape the future of pharmacy education for our students so that they are equipped for the challenges of modern healthcare.”

A certified diabetes care and education specialist, Reece is board-certified in ambulatory care and advanced diabetes management. She also serves as core faculty, ambulatory care pharmacist, and diabetes specialist with the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Family Medicine GME Program. She is most known for her national presentations on diabetes and technology-related topics and manages a blog and YouTube channel, “Reece's Pieces in a Diabetes World“ and “ReecesPiecesDiabetes,“ respectively.

Her previous roles have included serving as a pharmacy director and diabetes educator at District 2 Public Health in Gainesville, Georgia, where she oversaw medication distribution and drug assistance programs. In addition, she contributed to diabetes education programs and coordinated employee wellness initiatives.

With over 20 years of experience in pharmacy education and leadership, Reece's vision for the School of Pharmacy includes expanding research opportunities, enhancing clinical training, and cultivating an inclusive and supportive learning environment. As she steps into this new role, Reece aims to make a lasting impact on students, faculty, and the broader healthcare community.

“I am committed to fostering an environment that encourages innovation and excellence in pharmacy education,“ Reece said.

In 2019, Reece was named PCOM School of Pharmacy Teacher of the Year for Pharmacy Practice and Faculty Preceptor of the Year in 2022 and 2023. Most recently, she was awarded the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Endocrine and Metabolism Practice and Research Network Leadership Award in 2023.

She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in Atlanta and has held a Georgia pharmacist license since 2001.