Newswise —

This true third-party control is provided in a liquid ready-to-use format, reducing preparation time with an impressive 30-day open vial stability, helping to minimise waste.

Like all Acusera controls, the Active B12 Control is supplies at consistent, clinically relevant levels to ensure the test system is challenged at the critical decision limits used to aid diagnosis. Furthermore, this control is provided with assayed target values for a range of analysers which are available through our new SmartDocs portal.

Vitamin B12, or cobalamin, is a vital water-soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in myelination initiation and development, cellular energy and fatty acid metabolism. Vitamin B12 deficiency can be the result of dietary insufficiency and malabsorption resulting from damage to the small intestine, often caused by conditions like Coeliac disease or Crohn’s disease, or via pernicious anaemia – an autoimmune condition which results in an inability to absorb Vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can significantly impact overall health, affecting various bodily functions and the potential of leading to a range of complications. Megaloblastic anaemia is a common complication associated with Vitamin B12 deficiency and is characterised by the presence of large red blood cell precursors (megaloblasts) in the bone marrow.

Pernicious anaemia is a condition commonly associated by Vitamin B12 deficiency. Pernicious anaemia is an autoimmune disorder which affects the gastric mucosa resulting in impaired absorption of Vitamin B12.

Neurological issues may also arise, including numbness, mobility loss, and memory issues, and in some cases, depression.

With a wide range of benefits including dedicated, HoloTC control, 30-day Open Stability, 2-year shelf-life, Liquid ready-to-use, Human Serum based, Consistent, clinically significant values, true third-party controls, assayed target values. Ensure the accuracy of your Vitamin B12 with Randox’s Acusera Active Vitamin B12 Control. Join the other laboratories around the world who trust Acusera to help deliver reliable, clinically relevant test results.