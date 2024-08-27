Newswise — TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Psilera, Inc. (Psilera), a leading biotechnology company developing therapies for rare neurological disorders, has received initial toxicity readouts from maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in vivo studies showing a strong safety profile. Additional preclinical in vivo efficacy studies, conducted through the University of South Florida, have shown PSIL-006's ability to improve the sleep, learning, and memory in humanized Tau mouse models.

PSIL-006 preclinical data promising for FTD

"From the start, our primary focus was to develop a new class of neurological therapies for patients that eliminate unnecessary side-effects which traditionally limited patient access to natural compounds with high therapeutic potential," said Psilera Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Jackie von Salm. "This initial data reinforces our strong belief that neuroplastogens have tremendous untapped potential."

Elizabeth Finger, M.D., Psilera's clinical advisor and the leading expert of FTD research and therapeutics, provides guidance to the PSIL-006 development program to ensure patient safety is prioritized. The entire team believes strongly that PSIL-006 has the potential to improve the quality of life of patients and caregivers for this devastating disease.

The Psilera Third Eye™ platform uses optimized natural compounds that mimic the body's naturally produced serotonin to design therapeutics like PSIL-006 to effectively deliver medicine directly to targeted brain receptors. Psilera intends to demonstrate the potential of its non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogens in traditional double-blind, placebo controlled trials without in clinic dosing, providing a better care model for patients and physicians.