Abstract

Newswise — Offshore wind auctions in Europe have recently seen considerable price decreases, with resulting support levels low enough to warrant the question whether project profitabilities are robust enough against changing market prices, or whether project suffer from low returns upon project realisation. This study investigates the development of profitability between auction date and Final Investment Decision, mainly through identifying impacts of changes in electricity prices, using stochastic discounted cash flow analysis. Some projects seem to have experienced adverse market developments. The study employs an explanatory-sequential approach to analyse two strategies to mitigate this risk: Pricing risks into the auction bid and absorbing losses through reduced returns or, alternatively, passing them down to contractors in the supply chain. The study finds indications that post-auction market developments have likely led to diminishing returns of developers, rather than increased price pressure on contractors. The study enhances the understanding of project profitabilities and developers’ choices between auction and investment decision, and therewith opens the discussion on post-auction industry dynamics as an increasingly relevant factor to ensure that offshore wind can live up to its envisaged role in the decarbonisation of society.